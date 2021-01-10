First WF homicide of the year: one killed, another injured in overnight shooting on Pearl Avenue

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man is dead and a woman is seriously injured after an overnight shooting on Pearl Avenue, making this the first homicide of the year in Wichita Falls.

According to Wichita Falls Police Department Sgt. John Spragins, police officers were called to the 1700 block of Pearl Avenue for a shooting at 2:33 a.m on Sunday, Jan. 10.

Officers said upon arrival they found two people with gunshot wounds inside a residence.

Both victims were taken to United Regional for their injuries. The male was pronounced dead at United Regional.

No suspects have been identified at this time. Police department officials are still investigating this shooting.