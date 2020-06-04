First WFISD Class of 2020 honored

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — It was a day of celebration as the first set of the WFISD historic class of 2020 walked across the stage and accepted their diplomas.

The first school up was Rider High School. This is the first time the class has all been together since in-class sessions were halted back in March due to an executive order by Gov. Greg Abbott for the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rider class of 2020 student Henry Anderson said this year has been an interesting one.

“Rather than going to school, I’ve just been spending a lot of time mowing with my company, Lawn Boys Mowing,” Anderson said. “It’s an interesting experience. Rather than being in third period I’m mowing a yard. So, things like that just make it interesting.”

Valedictorian Carson Sager said he’s glad the class was able to get their moment.

“I’m super grateful for the teachers and WFISD for putting this together,” Sager said. “Giving us the ability to still graduate despite everything even though it’s obviously different circumstances. So, yeah I’m just extremely grateful that we can still have our moment and kind of show what we’ve done for the last 12 years.”

Up next is Wichita Falls High School which will take place Friday morning. If you can’t make it to the ceremony in person, it will be shown live over on Texoma’s Fox. It will also be live-streamed on our website. The graduation is set to begin at 9 a.m.