DALLAS (KFDX/KJTL) — Residents of North Texas planning on fishing and later consuming their catch in the near future may want to proceed with caution.

The Texas Department of State Health Services issued fish consumption advisories for several lakes and rivers located in or near north Texas.

The TDSHS monitors fish in Texas bodies of water for the presence of environmental contaminants and alerts the public through bans and advisories when a threat to human health may occur from the consumption of contaminated fish.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Please find the bodies of water in North Texas under a fish consumption advisory, the chemicals of concern in those lakes, and details of the advisories below:

Lake Como — Tarrant County

Chemicals of Concern

Dieldrin

Dioxins

Polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs)

Advisories

Persons should not consume common carp from these waters.

Echo Lake — Tarrant County

Chemicals of Concern

Polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs)

Dioxins

Dieldrin

Advisories

Persons should not consume common carp from these waters.

For largemouth bass, adults are advised to limit consumption to no more than one, 8-ounce meal per month. Women of childbearing age and children under 12 should not consume largemouth bass from Echo Lake.

This advisory replaces a consumption ban issued in 1995.

Mountain Creek Lake — Dallas County

Chemicals of Concern

Polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs)

Dioxins

Advisories

Persons should not consume common carp, freshwater drum, or smallmouth buffalo from this lake

For channel catfish and white bass, adults are advised to limit consumption to one 8-ounce meal per month. Women of childbearing age and children under 12 should not consume channel catfish or white bass.

Adults should limit consumption of flathead catfish to two 8-ounce meals per month; and largemouth bass to three meals per month. Women of childbearing age and children under 12 should limit consumption of flathead catfish and largemouth bass to one 4-ounce meal per month.

This replaces a previous advisory issued in 2010.

Lake Worth and Trinity River upstream to Eagle Mountain Lake — Tarrant County

Chemicals of Concern

Polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs)

Dioxins

Advisories

Persons should not consume smallmouth buffalo from these waters.

For flathead catfish, adults are advised to limit consumption to one 8-ounce meal per month. Women of childbearing age and children under 12 should not consume flathead catfish.

For blue catfish, striped bass, white bass, and common carp, adults should limit consumption to two 8-ounce meals per month. Women of childbearing age and children under 12 should limit consumption to one 4-ounce meal per month.

For freshwater drum, adults are advised to limit consumption to three 8-ounce meals per month. Children and women of childbearing age should not eat more than one 4-ounce meal per month.

This replaces a previous advisory issued in 2012

Fosdic Lake — Tarrant County

Chemicals of Concern

Polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs)

Advisories

For common carp, adults and children 12 and older should eat no more than two 8-ounce servings per month.

Children under 12 should eat no more than two 4-ounce servings per month.

Women who are or might become pregnant and women who are nursing should not eat any common carp from the lake.

Clear Fork of Trinity River — Parts of Anderson, Dallas, Ellis, Freestone, Henderson, Kaufman, Navarro, Tarrant Counties

From Benbrook Reservoir dam and West Fork from Lake Worth dam, including the main stem of the Trinity downstream to the US 287 bridge

Chemicals of Concern

Polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs)

Dioxins

Advisories

Persons should not consume any species of fish from these waters

For a listing of all consumption bands and advisories, visit the TDSHS Seafood and Aquatic Life Group’s website, call (512) 834-6757, or send them an email.