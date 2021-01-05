Five candidates file for 68th Texas House District special election

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Four Republicans and one Democrat filed for candidacy in the January 23 special election to represent the 68th District in the Texas House of Representatives.

The seat in the Texas House was vacated by Republican Drew Springer after a successful campaign against Shelley Luther to move to the Texas Senate.

Springer takes over the seat on the Texas Senate after Pat Fallon was sworn into Congress on Sunday.

The deadline to file for the special election for Springer’s former seat was Monday, January 4 at 5:00 p.m. and as of the deadline, five people have filed.

John Berry — Republican — Financial planner from Jacksboro, Texas

Jason Brinkley — Republican — Attorney and Cooke County Judge from Gainsville, Texas

Craig Carter — Republican — Businessman from Nocona, Texas

David Spiller — Republican — Attorney from Jacksboro, Texas

Charles D. Gregory — Democrat — Retired U.S. Postal Service from Childress, Texas

House District 68 includes the counties of Childress, Collingsworth, Cooke, Cottle, Crosby, Dickens, Fisher, Floyd, Garza, Hall, Hardeman, Haskell, Jack, Kent, King, Montague, Motley, Stonewall, Throckmorton, Wheeler, Wilbarger, and Young.

Early voting begins January 11, with the election held on January 23.