Five COVID-19 related deaths, 70 hospitalizations, 78 new cases in Wichita County, total now 3,922

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls–Wichita County Public Health District confirmed Thursday five more COVID-19 related deaths in Wichita County, the deadliest single day since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Case 2,227, 80+, Case 2,229, 80+, Case 2,366, 80+, Case 2,433, 80+ and Case 2,940, 60 – 69 mark deaths forty-one through forty five in Wichita County.

This is the highest single day total of deaths reported in Wichita County since the pandemic began in March.

No further information will be released out of respect for the families.

New and Active Cases

The Wichita Falls–Wichita County Public Health District confirmed Thursday 78 new coronavirus cases in the county, bringing the current total case number to 3,922.

Communication and Marketing Director Lindsay Barker also reported Thursday 58 new recoveries from COVID-19 for a total of 2,482 recoveries in Wichita County to date.

There are currently 1,395 active COVID-19 cases in Wichita County, with 1,325 patients recovering at home.

Hospitalizations

70 COVID-19 patients were listed as hospitalized in Thursday’s COVID-19 report for Wichita County with 35 patients reported to be in critical condition.

The Public Health District has modified their format of reporting hospitalized cases, opting to report the number of stable and critical patients are hospitalized by age rather than individual case number.

United Regional officials provided an update on capacity Thursday morning.

Please find the hospitalization report below:

0-5 6-10 11-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 60-69 70-79 80+ TOTAL Stable 0 0 1 0 2 4 6 7 6 9 70 Critical 0 0 0 0 1 2 2 17 8 5 35

COVID-19 Testing Numbers for Wichita Co. TOTAL COVID-19 TESTS POSITIVE NEGATIVE PENDING 31,002 3,844 26,122 1,036 Isolation Status AT HOME/ACTIVE HOSPITAL RECOVERED DEATH 1,305 75 2,424 40 Information provided by the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District Updated Wednesday, October 28 at 4:15 p.m.

Communication and Marketing Director Lindsay Barker said the health of the community remains the top priority for the Health District as the fall school semester begins, and the Health District will continue to work closely with all schools, colleges, and daycare/childcare facilities.

Barker added each school has an individual process in place for positive COVID-19 notifications, and case questions or concerns should be directed to the appropriate school.

Hotline hours are 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Monday to Friday, and noon–2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The Health District would like to remind everyone that coronavirus is now in our community and that the decisions we make now regarding social distancing and following the guidelines set by the CDC will directly impact how quickly our community recovers from this virus.

