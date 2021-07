Saturday night at Memorial Stadium, five women came together as an officiating crew to work the Texas Six-Man Coaches Association Division I All-Star game.

It marked the first time in the Lone Star state that an all-female crew worked a high school varsity football game. It is believed to be the first time in the United States as well.

If you are interested in becoming an official, you can contact Jason Hickey at 940-733-7444 or via email NtxRefs@gmail.com.