Five new active COVID-19 cases reported at WFHS, total now 8

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Two students and three staff members at Wichita Falls High School have tested positive for COVID-19 according to WFHS principal Christy Nash.

In a notification sent to parents and staff members, Nash said the Public Health Department has done contact tracing and determined the cases to be low campus and classroom exposure.

Nash said because students and staff members have been wearing proper face coverings, no close contacts were identified on campus, therefore no students or staff members will be required to quarantine.

Nash said per established protocols, all areas of the building the five individuals were in have been cleaned and disinfected.

Nash said they are monitoring this situation and will provide updates if any further action needs to be taken.

There are now 20 active cases of COVID-19 on WFISD campuses, of which 13 are students and 7 are staff members.

Eight of those cases are at Wichita Falls High School, with four students and four adults currently classified as active cases.

Wichita Falls High School currently has the most COVID-19 cases of any WFISD school.

Nash urged parents to keep their students at home and contact their medical provider if they begin to show symptoms of COVID-19.

If you have any questions, you’re urged to contact Nash at chash@wfisd.net or (940) 235-1084.