Five new COVID-19 cases, 18 more recoveries reported in Comanche Co.

COMANCHE COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The Oklahoma State Department of Health confirmed five new cases of COVID-19 in Comanche County on their official website Wednesday morning, bringing the total current case count for the county to 290.

Additionally, 18 new recovery was reported in Comanche County by the OSDH, bringing the total recovery number in the county to 266.

The active case count in the county now stands at 21.

In the state of Oklahoma, the number of total cases rose from 6,692 on Tuesday to 6,805 on Wednesday, an increase of 113 cases across the state.

The state-wide number of deaths linked to COVID-19 in Oklahoma rose to 341, with two new deaths reported on Wednesday.

A total of ten deaths have been reported in Oklahoma counties in our viewing area due to COVID-19, with three in Comanche County, two in Cotton County, three in Jackson County, one in Tillman County and one in Stephens County.

Other Texoma Counties in Oklahoma

Stephens County added two more cases for a total of 40, as well as one more recovery. The county’s active case number stands at two.

Jefferson County reported one more case and recovery, maintaining no active cases.

Remaining counties (Cotton, Jackson, Kiowa and Tillman) saw no changes from previously reported numbers.

See the updated numbers for the counties in our viewing area below:



5 Confirmed Cases

2 Deaths

3 Recoveries

4 Confirmed Cases (1 New)

0 Deaths

4 Recoveries (1 New)

40 Confirmed Cases (2 New)

1 Death

37 Recoveries (1 New)

27 Confirmed Cases

3 Deaths

20 Recoveries

6 Confirmed Cases

0 Deaths

4 Recoveries

23 Confirmed Cases

1 Death

21 Recoveries

If you have general questions about coronavirus, please call the Oklahoma State Department of Health call center at (877) 215-8336.

Officials are encouraging residents to follow the following steps to help protect their health and the health of others:

Wash your hands with soap and water

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth

Avoid close contact with people who are sick

Practice social distancing

Stay home and away from others if you become sick with respiratory symptoms like fever and cough

