Five new COVID-19 cases reported in Comanche Co., total now 317

COMANCHE COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The Oklahoma State Department of Health confirmed five new cases of COVID-19 in Comanche County on their official website Thursday morning, bringing the total current case count for the county to 317.

The OSDH also reported four new recoveries for a total of 286, bringing the active case count in Comanche County to 28.

In the state of Oklahoma, the number of total cases rose from 7,480 on Wednesday to 7,626 on Thursday, an increase of 146 cases across the state.

Two new COVID-19 related deaths were reported in Oklahoma on Thursday, bringing the total number of deaths due to coronavirus state-wide to 357.

A total of ten deaths have been reported in Oklahoma counties in our viewing area due to COVID-19, with three in Comanche County, two in Cotton County, three in Jackson County, one in Tillman County and one in Stephens County.

Other Texoma Counties in Oklahoma

The only other county to see any changes to their numbers from Wednesday was Stephens County, adding one new COVID-19 case for a total of 44.

Please see updated numbers for Oklahoma counties in Texoma below:



5 Confirmed Cases

2 Deaths

3 Recoveries

4 Confirmed Cases

0 Deaths

4 Recoveries

44 Confirmed Cases (1 New)

1 Death

38 Recoveries

30 Confirmed Cases

3 Deaths

22 Recoveries

6 Confirmed Cases

0 Deaths

4 Recoveries

23 Confirmed Cases

1 Death

22 Recoveries

If you have general questions about coronavirus, please call the Oklahoma State Department of Health call center at (877) 215-8336.

Officials are encouraging residents to follow the following steps to help protect their health and the health of others:

Wash your hands with soap and water

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth

Avoid close contact with people who are sick

Practice social distancing

Stay home and away from others if you become sick with respiratory symptoms like fever and cough

For more information about COVID-19 (Coronavirus Disease 2019), please visit the following sites: