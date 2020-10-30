Five new COVID-19 related deaths, 81 hospitalizations, Wichita County surpasses 4,000 total cases

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District reported Friday five more deaths related to COVID-19.

Case 2,560, age 80+, Case 3,081, age 70 – 79, Case 3,082, age 70 – 79, Case 3,579, age 60 – 69, and Case 3,873, age 80+ bring the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Wichita County to 50 since the pandemic began in March 2020.

No further information will be released out of respect for the families.

New Cases in Wichita County

The Public Health District also confirmed Friday 79 new coronavirus cases in the county, bringing the current total case number to 4,001.

Communication and Marketing Director Lindsay Barker also reported Friday 40 new recoveries from COVID-19 for a total of 2,522 recoveries in Wichita County.

The Public Health District has given tips to families for celebrating Halloween safely this year in the midst of the ongoing COVID-19 spike in Wichita County.

Hospitalizations in Wichita County

81 COVID-19 patients were listed as hospitalized in Friday’s COVID-19 report for Wichita County with 32 patients reported to be in critical condition.

The Public Health District has modified their format of reporting hospitalized cases, opting to report the number of stable and critical patients are hospitalized by age rather than individual case number.

United Regional officials provided an update on capacity Thursday morning.

Please find the hospitalization report below:

0-5 6-10 11-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 60-69 70-79 80+ TOTAL Stable 0 0 3 0 2 7 6 11 9 11 49 Critical 0 0 0 0 1 2 3 14 7 5 32

Active Cases in Wichita County

The Public Health District is reporting 1,429 active COVID-19 cases currently in Wichita County, with 1,348 recovering at home and 81 hospitalized.

Below is a breakdown of Wichita County active cases by city:

Wichita Falls — 1,216 active cases

— 1,216 active cases Burkburnett — 120 active cases

— 120 active cases Iowa Park — 79 active cases

— 79 active cases Electra — 14 active cases

Weekly COVID-19 Breakdown for Wichita County This week, 515 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Wichita County, with a positivity rate of 23%. There were a total of 14 COVID-19 related deaths reported in Wichita County this week, the most deadly week of the pandemic yet, eclipsing last week’s previous high of eight deaths related to COVID-19. Contact = 95 cases

Close Contact = 31 cases

Community Spread = 59 cases

Still Under Investigation = 330 cases

Travel Related = 0 cases The age breakdown of cases reported this week in Wichita County can be found below: 0-5 6-10 11-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 60-69 70-79 80+ 9 11 45 85 80 69 62 65 46 43

COVID-19 Testing Numbers for Wichita Co. TOTAL COVID-19 TESTS POSITIVE NEGATIVE PENDING 32,026 4,001 27,016 1,009 Isolation Status AT HOME/ACTIVE HOSPITAL RECOVERED DEATH 1,348 81 2,522 50 Information provided by the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District Updated Friday, October 30 at 5:05 p.m.

Communication and Marketing Director Lindsay Barker said the health of the community remains the top priority for the Health District as the fall school semester begins, and the Health District will continue to work closely with all schools, colleges, and daycare/childcare facilities.

Barker added each school has an individual process in place for positive COVID-19 notifications, and case questions or concerns should be directed to the appropriate school.

Hotline hours are 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Monday to Friday, and noon–2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The Health District would like to remind everyone that coronavirus is now in our community and that the decisions we make now regarding social distancing and following the guidelines set by the CDC will directly impact how quickly our community recovers from this virus.

