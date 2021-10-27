Five ways to get outside and enjoy fall weather in Texoma

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Say goodbye to the summer heat, cooler weather has arrived in Texoma. If you’re itching to spend your free time taking in the cooler temps, here’s a few activities that will get you outside to enjoy the fall weather Texoma has to offer.

Go on a hike. There are several great hiking and walking trails local to the Texoma area. If you are looking for something a little more adventurous, the Wichita Mountains have many trails for all hiking levels. There is even a chance to see wildlife, such as Bison when on the trails.

Plan a picnic. Wichita Falls and the Texoma area have so many great parks to offer the community. This is a great option for a low-cost activity since most recreational parks have free entry. More information about local parks can be found here.

Visit nearby wineries and vineyards. If you’re up for an hour’s drive, there’s plenty of vineyards nearby that have the perfect atmosphere for this season. A few of the closest ones that come to mind are Arché Winery & Vineyard, 4R Ranch Vineyards and Winery, O G Cellars, and Horseshoe Bend Cellars Vineyard & Winery.

Take advantage of exploring downtown. Downtown Wichita Falls has so many unique shops and coffee shops that make for the perfect hangout spots. If you’re looking to stay local, this would be a great way to get to know the town a little better as well as support local businesses.

Spend the day at a farm. If you have little ones, this would make for a perfect weekend activity for the whole family. Most of the time you can even buy local produce too, which can save you a grocery trip while supporting local farmers. Morath Orchard offers farm tours and if you’re looking for something unique, their website mentions a farm-to-table dinner.