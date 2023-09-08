WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Texas Commission on the Arts (TCA) approved funding for five Wichita Falls nonprofits in 2024.

The grants received total more than $50,000 to the five organizations.

“We are so proud to see this investment in the Wichita Falls arts community by TCA,” Executive Director of the Wichita Falls Alliance for Arts and Culture Ann Arnold-Ogden said in a media release. “These grants will allow organizations to continue providing programming and educational opportunities for our region.”

Organizations receiving state funding include:

Arts Council of Wichita Falls/Kemp Center Arts Respond Project – $4,000 Arts Create – $9,000

Wichita Falls Alliance for Arts and Culture Performance Support – $3,696 Arts Create – $8,000



Wichita Falls Museum of Art at MSU Texas Arts Create – $7,000



Wichita Falls Symphony Orchestra Arts Respond Project – $3,500 Arts Create – $7,000



Wichita Falls Youth Symphony Orchestra Arts Create – $8,000 Arts Respond Project – $4,000



Arts Create grants provide operational support to Texas arts organizations with budgets over $50,000 yearly.