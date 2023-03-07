WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls City Councilors are honoring five women who were trailblazers in our community all month long.
For Women’s History Month, the Wichita Falls Alliance for Arts and Culture had local artist Aaron Soto, create portraits of five women who broke barriers in Wichita Falls. Those women were Arthur Bea Williams, Delfina Palacios Martinez, Charlye Farris, Myrtle Hirshi Ledford, and Kay Yeager.
Yeager was in attendance as the mayor read off a proclamation. The research behind these portraits came from Becky Trammell and Elizabeth B. Hawley, who wrote Women of Wichita County Texas: Stories About Remarkable Women. You can purchase it at the Museum of North Texas History.
The portraits will be on display at City Hall and the Wichita Falls Public Library until the end of the month.