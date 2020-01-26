Flames erupt after helicopter crashes on hillside in Calabasas area; crews looking for survivors

LOS ANGELES (KTLA) — Crews are looking for survivors after a fiery helicopter crash on a hillside in the Calabasas area on Sunday morning, authorities said.

Deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Lost Hills station responded to the scene near Las Virgenes Road and Willow Glen Street at around 10 a.m., the agency said.

Flames that erupted in the crash have been extinguished, and officials were looking for survivors, the Sheriff’s Department said at around 10:30 a.m.

Sources at the scene believe there may have been multiple fatalities, the Los Angeles Times reported.

“I heard the plane splutter and then a boom,” L.A. Times reporter Richard Winton tweeted earlier, saying conditions were foggy in the area.