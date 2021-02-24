Fleeing truck goes airborne in front of downtown Arby’s after several pit maneuver attempts by deputies

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita County deputies attempted to stop a fleeing pickup with repeated pit maneuvers Tuesday before it finally went airborne in front of the downtown Arby’s and deputies were able to pin it in.

The driver Shawn Lee Smith, 41, is in jail on $25,000 bond for evading arrest.

The chase began at 14th Street and Ohio Ave. when a deputy tried to stop it for expired registration.

The truck ran the red light and got on the Emanuel Davis Overpass, weaving across the road.

The truck got on MLK Blvd. and at this point was still signaling turns and stopping at stop signs.

It signaled its turn onto 7th Street, but blew through the stop sign.

It went over the railroad tracks, and slowed, and a black male passenger got out of the passenger side. He was soon run down by another deputy on foot.

The truck sped back up and ran a stop sign on Indiana Ave. then stopped at the red light at 8th Street and Scott Street. The deputy got out and approached the truck, and when the light turned green,

The truck took off again and the pursuit resumed down several more streets and stop signs before the driver stopped at the red light at 7th Street and Holliday Street. The deputy tried to block the truck in the front but the truck went south the wrong way on Holliday.

The deputy then attempted the first pit maneuver but it failed, and tried another on Sixth Street which also failed to stop him.

Another deputy tried to pit it but the truck kept going on Brook Ave. where another pit maneuver was attempted at Seymour Highway.

At this point, the truck went into a grassy median and went airborne and two deputies blocked it in front of the Arby’s and held the driver at gun point.

Charges on the passenger who ran early in the chase could not immediately be located.