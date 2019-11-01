Fleeks’ murder trial given new date

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man awaiting trial for the alleged murder of a Wichita Falls woman in 2016 is getting yet another new trial date.

Robert Lee Fleeks’ trial has been placed for a special setting again. The date is not yet posted.

Fleeks’ trial for the murder of Helen Fletcher, 30, in June of 2016 has been continued numerous times since the state announced ready for trial in September 2016.

He has had a competency exam, and two psychological evaluations, in 2017 and again this past June when he got another continuance.

On the morning of June 16, 2016, Fletcher’s body was found in the parking lot of a dental clinic on Lee street.

Police said she was shot by Fleeks outside his home.

Then, police believe Fletcher staggered more than 120 yards, where she collapsed and may have lain sometime before dying.

Police said Fleeks claimed to have been trying to fire a warning shot at Fletcher because she was harassing him.

According to the affidavit, Fleeks said he and Fletcher had been in a relationship and had been arguing.

