WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Ahead of some much-needed rainfall expected to occur across Texoma in the coming days, national weather authorities have issued a flood watch for several counties in the area.
On Monday, October 23, 2023, the National Weather Service in Norman, Oklahoma issued a flood watch beginning at 1 a.m. on Tuesday, October 24 that will remain in effect until Thursday afternoon, October 26.
The flood watch is in effect for the following Texoma counties: Archer, Baylor, Clay, Wichita, and Wilbarger Counties in Texas, as well as Comanche, Cotton, Jefferson, Stephens, and Tillman Counties in Oklahoma.
According to officials with the National Weather Service, excessive rain runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations, and creeks and streams may rise out of their banks.
Officials also said widespread rainfall totaling about 2 to 3 inches is expected in the coming days, with locally heavier amounts totaling between 4 and 6 inches being possible.
For more information from the National Weather Service on how to prepare and respond to flooding in your area, visit their website.
Stick with Texoma’s Weather Authority for updates to stay weather-aware as the situation in Texoma develops over the coming days. As a reminder, it is never safe to drive or walk through flood waters, so turn around and don’t drown.
This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for updates as more information becomes available.
TEXOMA’S WEATHER AUTHORITY
Michael Bohling | Chief Meteorologist
Facebook | Twitter | Email
Noah Trombley | Meteorologist
Facebook | Twitter | Email
Current Weather Conditions | Severe Weather Alerts | Live Interactive Radar | Weather Cameras