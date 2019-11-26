Floral Heights hosts Turkey Trot

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — It’s time to start stretching for the 18th annual Turkey Trot 5K on Thanksgiving morning.

The trot begins at 8:30 Thursday morning on the corner of Tilden and 10th Street.

All you have to do is show up with your joggers and a donation of canned goods! Those donations will then be given to the Faith Mission.

The first 200 to arrive will receive an engraved pin, and if you bring the family along, the Arts Council will have an art project table for families while they wait for runners to return.