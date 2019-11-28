Floral Heights Neighborhood Association welcome Texomans to Turkey Trot

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Texomans can help out those in need and burn a few calories Thursday before the big meal.

The Turkey Trot hosted by the West Floral Heights Neighborhood Association is back at it for the 18th year.

The association has teamed up with the Wichita Falls Faith Mission once again to help fight food insecurity in Texoma.

They received over 600 pounds of canned goods in 2018, and association member Christine Heidebrecht said it’s more than just a walk around the neighborhood.

“We have 200 300 people show up and donate, so it might only be 50 cents out of your pocket to get those two cans, but when you join with 200 other people donating that much,” Heidebrecht said. “It really adds up and it makes all the difference in the world to the families out there that are food insecure.”

The event begins at 8:30 a.m. on the corner of Tilden and 10 streets.

If anyone would like to participate in the 5K, folks can bring at least two canned goods.

Heidebrecht said it should be chilly Thursday, so bundle up.