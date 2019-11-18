Floral Heights United Methodist Church continues centennial celebrations

Sunday morning, its almost 600 members got the chance to take a look back at how the church has grown over time.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A methodist church here in town is 100 years strong and today they continued celebrating the church and relationships within it.

Floral Heights United Methodist Church has a lot of history dating back to 1919 when its doors were first opened.

Sunday morning, its almost 600 members got the chance to take a look back at how the church has grown over time.

They enjoyed fellowship and a special centennial church service.

Floral Heights’ Senior Pastor Brian Bosworth has been there for a few months now and said it’s evident how much it means to Wichita Falls.

“This church has just had a stamp on serving the people of Wichita Falls for 100 years, all the things that we’ve done throughout history, the history of the community and it’s just a super way for us to mark 100 years,” Bosworth said.

Former pastors stopped by as well to reflect on the church’s impact.

Bosworth said they plan on another 100 years of serving the people of Wichita Falls.