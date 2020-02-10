Flu continues to pose great state and national threat

Lately the virus getting most of the media attention has been the Coronavirus outbreak in China, health officials said the flu virus still poses by far the biggest threat to Americans.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The virus getting most of the media attention has been the coronavirus outbreak in China, but health officials said the flu virus still poses by far the biggest threat to Americans.

Since the start of the flu season in October, health officials have been reporting thousands of cases across the country and now 78 confirmed deaths.

While it is encouraged to get the flu shot at the beginning of the season, as the number of cases continues to rise, health officials said it’s better to be safe than sorry.

Director of Public Health at the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District Lou Kreidler encourages folks to get vaccinated.

“That’s very important it’s the best way to really protect yourself and your family from the flu,” Kreidler said

And of course, remember the number one thing, wash your hands on a regular basis or after sneezing, coughing or coming in contact with someone who has flu-like symptoms and if you don’t have access to running water then don’t forget to sanitize.

“If you’re in the store and someone is coughing practice social distancing and maintain at least a 6-foot distance from them and if you can, leave the area,” Kreidler said.

Between January 4 and 25 there have been ten pediatric deaths in the country and since October, there have been 15 Pediatric deaths in Texas, one of which happened in Wichita County.

“Currently the influenza B is making up the majority of what we are seeing, it’s making up 59% of what we are seeing,” Family Health Center’s Physician’s Assistant Lee Ackley said. “B is bad, it is also accounting for the majority of the deaths that we are seeing.”

State officials said they continue to see cases, in fact, Ackley said he just had a case of the flu Monday morning.

“Fever of 103, headache, upper respiratory symptoms not vaccinated,” Ackley said.

Of the hundreds of thousands of people who had the flu, seven percent have died.

Officials are hoping folks will take precautions to help reduce these numbers.

Now Ackley said since 2012, there have only been two seasons that have been worst than this one, 2014 and 2017, so far.