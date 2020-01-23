Flu season begins with high numbers across Texoma school districts

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Several Texoma schools districts are battling the flu. From Wichita Falls to Graham, several area school districts are seeing flu-related absences this year.

In the Wichita Falls ISD, there is a big increase, which is common after the Christmas break.

WFISD Healthcare Coordinator Debi Mills has been busy this year helping to combat the flu virus, but it’s nothing new to her.

“We have been seeing an increase in the number of students that have been diagnosed with the flu since we’ve been back from our Christmas break,” Mills said.

From Jan. 13–17, the WFISD reported 64 confirmed cases of the flu. That’s up from just 31 last year.

Holliday ISD has 12 students out with the flu or flu-like symptoms.

Iowa Park reports 19 confirmed cases last week, and this week they’ve seen an additional 14 confirmed cases and 21 students out with flu-like symptoms.

Archer City is reporting 10 cases, much lower than last year, and Archer City ISD school nurse Sonja Oliver said she believes the decrease is due to flu awareness.

“People are more on top of it,” Oliver said. “I’ve seen a lot more people getting flu shots this year than I have in the past, so I do think that has helped. Public awareness, getting flu shots and parents taking those preventative steps.”

Those steps are, making sure to wash your hands with soap and water as often as you can, especially before eating. Mills said if you have the chance to get a flu shot, take it. One measure that Archer City ISD is taking is disinfecting classrooms and locker rooms at least two to three times a day.

This is something Archer City ISD maintenance worker Danny Carriger said has proven to be effective.

“Last year we had to shut down one day and do a thorough spray to the whole school,” Carriger said. “I think we had over 100 children out, but this year it hasn’t been near as bad.”

As for the WFISD?

“It’s about the same, we may have started seeing some cases a little earlier, but as far as the number of cases we’re seeing right now its fairly close, maybe a little bit more this year than last year,” Mills said.

Mills said they hope to see a decline around the end of February into March.

One thing Mills and Oliver want to stress is that if your child is sick with the flu make sure they stay home until they are better. Also, for adults, if anyone has the flu, make sure to stay home no avoid infecting co-workers