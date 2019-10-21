Flu season is here, public health urges residents to get vaccinated

The Public Health District is reporting 588 people have gotten their flu shots so far this season

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Public Health District is reporting 588 people have gotten their flu shots so far this season.

And while that is a great number, there’s more to go around.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention recommends to get the flu shot by the end of October, so you have a little more than a week to go.

“It’s important to get the flu shot so that you can protect your family and friends and co-workers and those people who are not able to get the flu shot for different reasons,” The Public Health District’s Nursing Administrator Lynette Williams said.

Williams said once you get the vaccine, it takes about two weeks to build immunity, so the sooner you get it the better.

