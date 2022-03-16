WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Extradition is underway to bring a suspect in a stabbing at the Flying J Travel Center in Wichita Falls back to Wichita County.

Dillion Venegas, 30, is being held in the Cotton County Jail in Walters, OK on his warrant from Wichita County.

On March 4 Wichita Falls police went to the Flying J Travel Center after witnesses said one employee had stabbed a 44-year-old female employee.

The victim was transported to United Regional where she underwent emergency surgery for her wound.

Witnesses said Venegas left the scene in a white SUV, still wearing his work uniform.