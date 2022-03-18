WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The suspect in a stabbing of a fellow employee at the Flying J Travel Center earlier this month has been extradited from Oklahoma to the Wichita County Jail.

30-year-old Dillion Venegas is charged with aggravated assault and his bond is set at $50,000, according to records. He was arrested in Cotton County on the warrant for the stabbing.

On March 4th Wichita Falls police went to the Flying J after witnesses say one employee had stabbed a 44- year- old female employee. That employee underwent emergency surgery for her wound.

Witnesses said Venegas fled the scene in a white SUV still wearing his work uniform.