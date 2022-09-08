WILBARGER COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A benefit event has been set up for a Chillicothe family who lost both of their daughters in a fatal crash last week.

Zach and Linsey Flynn, of Chillicothe, lost their two daughters Lexi Jo Flynn, 16, and Zoey Flynn, 14, following a fatal crash on U.S. 287 near the Hardeman-Wilbarger County line on September 1, 2022.

Lexi was pronounced deceased on the scene, and Zoey was flown to a hospital in Lubbock, where she later died from injuries she sustained during the crash.

In the midst of the tragic passing of their two daughters, the Flynn family has incurred several unexpected costs as a result of the fatal crash. In response, members of the community have organized an event to raise funds to benefit the Flynn family and help offset some of those costs.

The benefit will take place at the Vernon Parts Sports Bar & Grill, located at 1701 Marshall Street in Vernon, beginning at 3 p.m. on Saturday, September 17, 2022.

According to the event’s Facebook page, the benefit will feature live music, silent and live auctions, and 50/50 drawings. All proceeds will benefit the Flynn family.

Donation buckets will be available at the event for those wishing to make additional contributions.

If you’re unable to attend the benefit, there are multiple other ways that you can contribute to the Flynn family.

A GoFundMe has been set up for the Flynn family. In addition, the First United Methodist Church of Chillicothe has set up a bank account at American National Bank & Trust of Chillicothe.

Financial contributions can be mailed to or dropped off at:

Flynn Family Fund

American National Bank & Trust

200 Avenue H

Chillicothe, TX, 79225

FUMC will also accept contributions. Those can be mailed to or dropped off at:



First United Methodist Church

Flynn Family Fund

PO Box 368

Chillicothe, TX, 79225

Thank you in advance for your support of this Texoma family as they cope with the tragic loss of their daughters, Lexi and Zoey Flynn.