A crash that happened on April 25, 2023, at FM 367 and FM 369 (Curtis Jackson, KFDX/KJTL)

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A crash at FM 367 and FM 369 in Wichita County has led to the closure of FM 367 while county personnel responds to the scene.

The call came in just before 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, regarding a crash near the intersection of FM 367 and FM 369 in Wichita County.

Map of crash that happened on April 25, 2023, at FM 367 and FM 369 (Axis WG Maps)

Emergency personnel from the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office and the Wichita West Fire Department responded to the scene.

Officials at the scene announced that FM 367 is closed as crews work to clear the scene and assess the damage.

The extent of the damage, the number of injuries, and the cause of the crash are all unknown at this time.

Our crew is currently at the scene working to gather more information.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for updates as more information becomes available.