Folks file into Bridwell Ag Center for three-day horse expo

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX KJTL) — Wichita Falls Horse Committee officials are hosting its horse exposition Friday night with a roping competition for a three-day event.

“I just hope the community comes out and supports us because this is how we make our money to do other things through the year, so we really hope they come out,” vice chairwoman Peggy Viliciano said. “Just check us out it’s a really fun time.”

The roping competition starts at 6:30 p.m Friday, and the festivities begin again on Saturday at 9 a.m. with breeders futurity, children classes and relay races. The fun will end with a stallion exhibit.

Events for Sunday begin at 9 a.m. with the all breed open ranch horse show

