Folks head up good time as 39th annual Ranch Round-Up continues

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The 39th annual Ranch Round-Up is happening now at the MPEC.

The Texas Ranch Round-Up involves 10 Texas ranches where the whole ranch family competes in horse and cattle competitions, talent and cooking competitions.

One of the main attractions for this historic event is the bits and spurs trade show.

More than 140 vendors from all over Texas set up shop to showcase one of a kind pieces and classic cowboy attire.

It’s a tradeshow that Ashley Sims describes as able to go head to head with others.

“We have a wonderful rodeo in the evenings at seven o clock, but we also have the best bit, spur and collectible trade show that would probably rival any other in the country,” Sims said. “The world’s best bit, spur and leather goods, the makers are right here in this room and they’ll be here all day long.”

It’s not too late to giddy on up to the MPEC as the tradeshow is happening until 7 p.m. when the ranch rodeo begins.

Proceeds from the event go towards the North Texas Rehabilitation Center, West Texas Boys Ranch, and West Texas Rehabilitation Center.

Those charities have received more than $3.6 million since ranch round up begun almost four decades ago.