Folks prepare for 40th annual Knights of Columbus German Sausage Meal

SCOTLAND (KFDX/KJTL) — The Scotland Knights of Columbus hall will soon smell of homemade german sausage.

The Knights have made more than 3,600 pounds for the 40th Annual German Sausage Meal Sunday, Feb. 2

Folks can get in for $12.00 and kids under 12 can enjoy a plate for just $5.00 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. or until they run out of food so they encourage people to get there early.

It’s a town effort with the local dairymen providing cheese to go along with the meal and St. Boniface Catholic Church Altar Society and Christian Mothers holding bake sales.

One volunteer said if you haven’t been before, you’ve got to check it out.

“It’s probably the best sausage meal you can have, there’s several around the area and they’re all different but we have a lot of people tell us ours is absolutely the best and they come here every year,” 20-year volunteer Jerry Smith said.

Besides sausage, of course, the meal will have sauerkraut with sparerib meat and all the trimmings and dessert.

Money goes right back into the community with organizations that Knights of Columbus help.