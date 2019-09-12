Folks with Museum of North Texas celebrate newest addition

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Museum of North Texas was full of smiles and excitement as they celebrated the newest addition to the museum.

Children can now have an educational blast as they interact in a hands-on environment learning about the history of North Texas.

This exhibit was actually funded thanks to donations from last year’s Texoma Gives.

“We wanted to show the community how we were able to use their donations to build this exhibit,” Museum of North Texas executive director Madeleine Calcote said.

This year the museum is raising money to help send more than 1,300 students on field trips.

