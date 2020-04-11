1  of  4
Folks without internet face unemployment registration issues

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Texas Workforce Commission and Workforce Solutions of North Texas have seen a rise in claims and people reaching out for resources.

However, they don’t have paper forms to offer, only via phone or online which is causing issues for some.

With about 90 % of claims being taken online, those who have do not have a computer or internet access are left wondering what they should do.

Shirley Rallins has been trying to get the necessary resources since she lost her job at Pier 1 Imports back on March 25.

Without computer access, Rallins says she just wants a simple way she can fill out an unemployment form but hasn’t had any luck with any phone numbers.

“Every place that I have called, from the mayor, to congressmen, to senator, even outlying towns they’ve told me the same thing, I’ve said I understand what you’re saying,” Rallins said. “But I know we are in an electronic age, well I don’t have a computer so I’m just asking for help to try and get a form.”

Rallins said she’s not alone, even though they may be in the lower 5%, she wants to get the word out for those who might not have access to all the resources.

