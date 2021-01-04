Food service worker and inmate charged in cigarette smuggling scheme

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A food service worker and an inmate are charged in an alleged scheme to smuggle cigarettes into the Wichita County Jail through the kitchen.

Cynthia Lanman, 60, and Stephen Decker, 50, are charged with engaging in organized criminal activity in connection to bringing prohibited substances into the jail.

An investigator said he learned Aramark Food Services employee Cynthia Lanman was getting tobacco products from inmate Decker’s wife and then passing it to Decker in the walk-in freezer.

He said Decker used the tobacco as currency in the jail, distributing it to other inmates.

He said he learned through a phone call by Decker to his spouse on Saturday that Lanman would be bringing more tobacco in on Sunday, and gave her instructions on how to package the tobacco.

The investigator said about 1:10 a.m. Sunday morning he saw Decker and Lanman go into the freezer.

The two were detained and searched and he said packages of tobacco were found in Decker’s sock.

He said Lanman agreed to speak and admitted smuggling tobacco in on several previous occasions and said Decker also agreed to talk and they had, quote: “caught him red-handed this time,” but after additional questioning, declined to talk anymore.

Decker is jailed awaiting trial on forgery in which police said he tried to pass a fake $100 bill at a sonic in Iowa Park. He has several convictions and about a dozen arrests on forgery or credit card abuse.