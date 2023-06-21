WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — One thing we can all agree on this week? It’s hot! For food trucks though, business is just heating up.

“Our taco truck of course is all around town so we stay pretty busy throughout the summer even though its hot,” Mayra Mendoza of El Norteño on wheels said.

El Norteño serves up some of the best tacos and quesadillas in town! She says they see lots of foot traffic when temperatures get high, but they have to battle the heat too it gets pretty hot cooking food on the truck.

“We do try to keep them hydrated you know we provide them as much liquids as possible, we have as many fans as we can that the generator will hold, some of them kind of have wrap around towels, one brought a personal fan, they get creative with their ways to keep cool so we figure it out,” Mendoza said.

Drinking plenty of water and fluids in this heat is key, and places like Razzle’s Shaved ice, can come in handy.

“We do shaved ice we have over 65 flavors we have anything from like blue coconut, banana, pink dragon, we get really busy and sometimes have a line all the way to the street,” Ashley Raspberry of Razzle’s Shaved Ice said.

Razzle’s also has a new Italian Ice bus you’ll start to see pop up across town.

“We love doing it, we love making shaved ice and were here through the hottest days,” Raspberry said.

“We try to be out and at as many events as we can and to be there for the community but we appreciate all the support that weve gotten for over 25 years,” Mendoza said.

They’re both ready for a busy summer! For hours of operation for El Norteño on Wheels, click here. For hours of operation for Razzle’s Shaved Ice click here. For hours of operation on Razzle’s Italian Ice Bus, click here.