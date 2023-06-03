GRAHAM (KFDX/KJTL) — The 8th Annual Food Truck Championship of Texas wrapped up around 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 3 in Graham, TX.

50 food trucks from all over the state came to America’s Largest Downtown Square to compete for a prize for $10,000.

While not everyone could be crowned champion, one young man is doing even more, following the passage of a new bill signed by Governor Greg Abbott.

October 17 is now designated as “Entrepreneurs with Disabilities Day” to recognize entrepreneurship as a career path for all people with disabilities and bring awareness and inclusion to every aspect of the workforce. The act takes effect September 1, 2023, and it’s all thanks to Blake Pyron, owner of Blake’s Snow Shack.

Blake’s mom, Mary Ann Pyron, said they started the food truck for Blake because he had graduated from high school and needed a job.

“Blake turned 18 and was graduating high school and needed a job, and it’s hot in Texas, right? Yeah, so we thought, for sure, snow cones would be the best,” said Pyron

