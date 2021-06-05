Food truck owners discuss their pandemic at Food Truck Championship of Texas

GRAHAM (KFDX/KJTL) — After being canceled last year due to the pandemic, thousands of food lovers made their way to Graham for the 6th Annual Food Truck Championship of Texas.

Food is one of the few things in the world that can bring all people together.

Since COVID-19 guidelines canceled many in-person events in 2020, 2021 has become the year of reunion. And what better way to reunite than with many varieties of food.

“We had a great turnout for the Possum Pedal. The bike ride this morning, we had record numbers there. We got over 400 riders. We have 42 food trucks here. Looking around, based off what we’ve seen in the past, I think we’re gonna break our record,” Graham Community and Visitors Bureau Manager Grant Ingram said.

Restaurants have notably had to make many changes throughout the pandemic. But so have food trucks like Bada Bing Pizza out of San Angelo and Kousin’s Potatoes out of Dallas.

“As COVID went, it actually worked out better because a lot of people, it was more like on the go type of style. So people just wanted to get the food and go, they didn’t too much care about sitting in and things like that. We would deliver, all that type of stuff because they didn’t want to go anywhere because of COVID,” Kousin’s Potatoes owner A’mi-chel-le Lewis said.

“Of course it was slow during the peak of the covid but it’s coming back strong and people are just ready to get out of the house and do something. And we’re glad to be out there and be a part of it,” Bada Bing owner Mark Phillips said.

In business for 11 years, and winning the Best American Cuisine at the championships in 2019, Phillips aims to be the grand champion this year.

“I’m hoping to win the big one. Those guys behind me, they won the $10,000 last year,” Phillips said referencing 2019 Grand Champion Camo Hippie Chowhall.

“There’s not a lot of these around but you’re getting to see a few more of them. It’s just the matter of the logistics and being able to carry enough dough and stuff like that to make it worth your while to come out and do an event.”

Lewis started Kousin’s Potatoes right before the pandemic and recently obtained her food truck in March.

She sees the championship and starting her business during the pandemic, as a learning experience.

“This is like our second big event. We did our first big food truck competition about a month ago,” Lewis said.

We are new food truckers and we are just trying to get our names out here a little bit more and get the feel of things and things actually flow in the food truck world.

Whether it’s competing for the ultimate prize or learning a new craft, people are just happy to be out and about in America’s largest downtown square.

For championship results, click here.