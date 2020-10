WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The varsity football game between Burkburnett and Hirschi has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.

The matchup between the Bulldogs and the Huskies was scheduled to be aired on KJBO and stream on Texoma’s Homepage as a part of Football Night in Texoma.

Hirschi is currently attempting to find another opponent for tomorrow night’s game.

