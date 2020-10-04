Football season helps restaurants, bars recovering from COVID-19 pandemic losses

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Bars have been closed for months after Governor Greg Abbott ordered them shut to slow the spread of COVID-19, but now some bars have recently reopened by re-classifying as restaurants, and with the return of football, some businesses have seen a dramatic increase in sales.

Officials from Backporch Drafthouse said football is always a busy time for them, and those at Stick’s Place said they’re excited just to be open again.

Jordyn Wilkinson, Backporch Drafthouse Bar Manager, said, “Football really has a big thing here with the NFL ticket and even college football. A lot of our people who come here love sports. We just try to give our customers the best deal with being able to watch their game, have the best beer.

However things look different at Stick’s Place, who just recently opened after reclassifying their license. They said they are still waiting for that big football crowd to come in.

“Today is football. People have gotten accustomed to staying home,” Stick’s Place owner Kim Stevens said. “I’ll see everybody later this afternoon, but we’ve had an early morning breakfast crowd. As far as football goes, slow.”

Backporch Drafthouse has been open since restaurants were allowed to reopen on Friday, May 1. Stick’s Place is in their first week of reopening with a newly-installed kitchen.

Stevens said she is hoping the kitchen will draw in more customers.

“We’ve got a whole lot of ‘sofa chefs’, if that makes sense. They’re making all kinds of cool stuff and having their buddies over and doing cool things at home, which I don’t blame them,” Stevens said. “And so it’s just a habit that we have to hopefully turn around here in the bars that are now ‘restaurants’.”

As bars work to rebuild, restaurants that sell alcohol get to see an increase in sales because of football.

“We have definitely had a big increase in our capacity as well for that,” Wilkinson said. “And we do have lots of good specials along with football so it’s definitely been a good time for us.”

A good and safe time to be had by all when you combine beer, food and football.