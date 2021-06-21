For a sixth year, the WFPD Junior Police Academy gets underway

WICHITA FALLS (KFX/KJTL) — It’s day one of a week-long program that gives kids in the Wichita Falls area hands on experience of what it’s like to work in the Wichita Falls Police Department!

“They do a lot in four days,” WFPD Officer Danette Sheehan said.

The WFPD’s Junior Police Academy is here.

“We keep ’em busy all week!” Sheehan said.

This week gives kids interested in the police department another chance to see first hand what it’s really like.

“It has been really fun, I’m really looking forward to the next week we have here.”

For the sixth year now, and 10th session, about 30 kids from around the area will learn just about everything.

From accident investigations and meeting swat and crimes against persons units, to a day full of practice scenarios.

“We actually want to not only educate them, but if this is something they’ve been dreaming about or something that interested in, we get to answer those questions,” Sheehan said.

A lot of these kids, like Tryston Crowley, had no idea what was inside that building sitting on Flood Street.

“I just didn’t expect for them to have all this stuff, I’ve passed by here so many times and didn’t expect this in side, so I could see myself in this profession,” Crowley said.

And even though its just day one, Sheehan said they’re already seeing those “wow” reactions.

“In person it’s crazy, but in like movies it doesn’t really look as real, but when you’re actually seeing it, it’s crazy,” Kaden Brown said.

Taking you behind the scenes of the daily life of those at WFPD, especially showing you the sides you never knew existed: like the WFPD dive team, who will take a trip with the academy to Castaway Cove for a scuba lesson.

“Some, like the dispatching stuff, I expected to do, but like some of the other stuff, like the scuba we’re going to do tomorrow, so I’m pretty excited for that,” Kaidyn Foster said.

Showing kids all the possibilities in this line of work, while also creating friendships.

“We get to see a lot of these kids come out of their shell, if you would, and bond with the officers,” Sheehan said. “Actually getting to bond with the kids, and them meeting us as people not just officers.”

And each year they put on two of these junior academies, so be on the lookout for the next time they are taking applications!