For one local McDonald’s, as more dine-in options return, so does the need for workers

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — It’s been a while since you’ve been able to eat inside of a local McDonald’s.

“They walk in and they’re like ‘Wow, we’ve been gone a long time but I didn’t realize it was this long,” Wichita Falls McDonald’s Director of Operations Kathy Holland said.

So, it may look a little different than well over a year ago, like the one on Kemp.

“It’s a big upgrade so it looks so nice in here,” Chrissie Fuentes, Kemp location Assistant Supervisor said.

They jumped through plenty of hoops over the course of the pandemic, highlighted by different levels of shutdowns and fluctuating staff numbers.

“We can for sure say, and everyone’s having this problem, is we need people that want to come to work, we need those smiles and we need people to come and work for us,” Holland said.

They hope new additions can make for a comfortable return for customers and staff.

Along with ordering kiosks, they have new markers on the tables for easy online ordering without standing in line, plus a revamped rewards and ordering system on the app and continued sanitation and cleaning.

For veterans like Fuentes, the new gadgets will take some getting used to.

“When you’re just so used to taking people’s orders on counters and stuff and now it’s all technology where they can just sit down and do it themselves so it’s pretty easy, but it’s still an adjustment,” Fuentes said.

To go with those new perks, Holland added they need a full staff.

With the unemployment rate in Wichita Falls dropping almost a full percentage point from July to August, they hope they see the effects of that trend.

“We still have to have someone bring the food out, we still have to have someone check on the customers, we will also have someone who stands out there with the kiosks, so it’s not like we don’t need the same amount of people, cause we do, but we’re just making the technology work a little better for us,” Holland said.

Making the return easier for staff and customers, as they continue looking to make it even easier.

For any information on jobs with a local McDonald’s, just text 38000!