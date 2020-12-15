Ford donates thousands of PPE to area nonprofits

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — More than two thousand face masks, that’s the gift five local non-profit organizations each received from one local business on Tuesday.

The Ford Minority Leaders Association in partnership with Ford is doing its part to support the community in this pandemic.

Wichita Falls Ford General Manager Jeff Taylor said for both himself and the dealership community involvement is on the top.

“If it wasn’t for some of these organizations, there are a lot of people in our community that wouldn’t have some of the things they provide so any time and anything we can do to help these folks we will do it,” Taylor said.

Taylor said Ford was one of the first to respond to the COVID-19 crisis and started producing some of these items.

Wichita Falls Independent School District, Child Care Partners, Boys and Girls Club, North Texas DAV and Meals on Wheels each received a box.