WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Fire Department is investigating a fire that started at the Forest Glen Apartments Friday morning.

Shortly before 6:30 a.m. on Friday, August 4, WFFD responded to the Forest Glen Apartments on Professional Drive for reports of a structure fire.

As seen in pictures, the damage to the apartment building was extensive, with the roof of one apartment completely having burned away. Only parts of the framing are seen left standing.

Multiple citizens were on the scene and witnessed the blaze. The following pictures were taken between 6:30 and 6:40 this morning.

Courtesy: Kevyn Moore Courtesy: Kevyn Moore

Courtesy: Kevyn Moore

According to Wichita Falls Fire Marshal Jody Ashlock, three to four apartments sustained damage during the fire. The full extent of the damage is not known at this time.

Ashlock said that no injuries have been reported, and everyone that was in the apartment where the blaze started was able to get out.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we learn more.