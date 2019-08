WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Forestburg community is coming together this weekend to celebrate the 39th annual Forestburg Watermelon Festival.

The annual Forestburg Riding Club Rodeo kicks thing off Friday, August 9, with the Watermelon Festival taking place Saturday.

Official events start at 10:30 am with a parade leaving from the school parking lot. There is no specific theme.

For a full list of events click here.