WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man from Pueblo, Colorado, who led officers on a day and overnight manhunt last September after burglarizing a home off Jacksboro Highway and Southwest Parkway then trying to pass checks he stole there at a liquor store has now been sentenced to prison.

Jeramie Hockett got seven charges in his string of crimes over three days in September. Four of them were dismissed in his plea agreement.

He received nine years for the burglary and jail time served for one evading charge. He is also being held for parole violation in Colorado.

Jeramie Hockett

After taking checks and guns from the home, Hockett went to Double D Liquor on Seymour Highway and attempted to forge one for cash and a bottle of liquor. However, the owner of the store personally knew the victim and called him and authorities.

When a sheriff’s deputy was questioning him, Hockett took off running, and the manhunt got underway.

He was not found until the next morning when he was spotted in a drainage ditch behind Walgreens at Fairway and Kell, tired, hungry, thirsty and muddy. He tried to run again but was caught.

Stolen items, including family photo albums, were found in a vehicle left behind at the liquor store.

Authorities began investigating other burglaries and crimes they suspected Hockett was involved in, and found he has 10 arrests in Wichita County including theft, aggravated assault and several fugitive from justice warrants.