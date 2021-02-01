Forgetful customer helps lead police to restaurant burglar

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— A 28-year-old Wichita Falls man is arrested for the burglary of the Popeye’s restaurant on Southwest Parkway last Christmas day in which cash registers and a safe were opened.

Jordan Turner is charged with burglary of a building on December 25 with a bond set at $10,000.

Police said video surveillance shows a man comes in through the west door and using a screwdriver to pry open two register drawers, then he opens the safe using a code which they said was available only to someone who had worked there.

Police said Turner was identified from the video after interviews with several persons.

Police also linked Turner to the theft by means of a credit card that was in a register drawer, left behind accidentally by a customer earlier.

Officers said that credit card was used at a Walmart two days later and the person using it told them it had come from Turner.