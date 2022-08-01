WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with Vitro Architectural Glass released a statement Monday, August 1, 2022, following the death of an employee after she was run over by a forklift over the weekend.

Officials with the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office said 31-year-old Kimberly Wright, passed away shortly after arriving at the emergency room on Saturday, July 30, 2022.

Deputies said Wright was involved in an industrial accident in which she was run over by a forklift at the facility in the 7400 block of Central Freeway.

Robert Baxter, Vitro’s Plant Manager in Wichita Falls, said Wright was employed by ABM Industries and contracted to the Vitro plant in Wichita Falls.

Baxter said authorities were notified about the accident and an investigation is underway to determine the root cause of the accident and identify any corrective action.

“We are a tight-knit community at the plant,” Baxter said. “We know and care for each other. When a tragedy like this occurs, it shakes us to the core. I know I speak for all of our people when I say that our thoughts and prayers are with the family.”

Please find the full statement from Baxter below: