Former Air Force cameraman remembers Apollo mission 50 years later

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls resident who was a motion picture cameraman in the Air Force in the 1960s is remembering the Apollo 11 mission to the moon 50 years later.

It was 50 years ago on July 24, 1969, that the men on the mission that made history and gave the United States the lead in the space race returned back home.

“I think it’s one of the biggest accomplishments ever made,” Assistant Research Professor Planetary Science at the University of Arkansas Dr. Vincent Chevrier said. “Not only from an exploration perspective but technology development because that is where an entire, almost an entire nation went behind a specific objective.”

Almost four months after the Apollo 11 mission ended, the Apollo 12 mission blasted off and Wichita Falls native Norman Ransom was in the south pacific, in American Samoa, just in case the returning capsule missed its trajectory.

“We were on a ship at the time and we would, in case it had landed there, we were close enough to where we could go there and film it if we had to and film the process of whatever had happened,” Ransom said.

Ransom said when Apollo 11 returned to earth, it was an extraordinary feat but he said he believes people have become numb to those missions since.

“A lot of the missions then became just routine,” Ransom said.

Ransom said since the Apollo missions when people see missions on the news they are desensitized to the enormous feat it is.

The Apollo 11 mission did so much for the future of the United States in space, all because those brave men made one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind.

According to Business Insider, in previous spacewalks, the more junior crew member would venture out first, leaving the commander at the controls in case of an emergency. Following that model would have made Buzz Aldrin the first man on the moon, not Neil Armstrong.

Some of Ransom’s notable assignments in the Air Force are he was assigned to get video of a plane and crew captured by North Korea, and he was stationed in Hawaii working with the Corona Program where he captured video when they recovered spy satellites