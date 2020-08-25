Former Allred inmate gets three more years for deadly weapon charge

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— A former Allred inmate now has more years to serve after he is sentenced for possessing a deadly weapon in a penal institution.

58-year-old Anthony Brown’s weapon was a fan motor wrapped in a sock in the Allred unit in 2018.

He was sentenced in 78th District Court on Tuesday to 3 years in prison.

This will be served after he completes his 15-year sentence in Dallas County on Aug. 1, 2014 for robbery.

Brown also previously served three 25-year sentences for robberies in Dallas County.

