Former Archer Co. Justice of Peace passes away

ARCHER COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Charles Thomas “C.T.” McDaniel, 81, of Archer City passed away Monday, August 26, 2019, in Wichita Falls.

Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, August 29, at the First Baptist Church of Archer City with Pastor Mikey Pesqueda, Roger Deerinwater and his grandson, Cody McMurray officiating.

Interment will follow in the Archer City Cemetery under the direction of Aulds Funeral Home.

The family will receive friends from 6:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, August 28, at Aulds Funeral Home.

C.T. was born August 29, 1937, in Crowell, Texas to the late William Edward McDaniel and Bernice Schlegal McDaniel.

He graduated from Crowell High School and then played football for West Texas State.

He was a farmer and rancher throughout his life. He also was the owner and operator of Archer County Feed Store.

In 1995, he was elected as the Justice of the Peace, Precinct 1 and served Archer County for 23 years until his retirement in 2018.

C.T. was a member of the First Baptist Church of Archer City where he taught Bible Classes for 55 years to the youth and adults. He was constantly studying and sharing the Word of God.

C.T. loved to hunt, fish, and listen to Bluegrass music, but his greatest joy was his wife, children and grandchildren.