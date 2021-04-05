Former assisted living employee charged with stealing from resident to pay electric bill

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A former employee of a Wichita Falls assisted living center is charged with stealing a 92- year- old resident’s credit card and using it to pay for personal purchases and her $509 electric bill.

Rachel Chambers was arrested April 3, 2021, and is charged with fraudulent use of a credit card, with enhanced penalty due to the victim being elderly.

Police said the stolen card was used by Chambers between September 18 and October 10, 2020, and police investigated if it could have been stolen by another resident or a caretaker.

They obtained records from the electric provider where the card was used to pay a $509.74 bill, and it showed the account belonged to Chambers, who had been terminated by the living center but was an employee when the card was stolen.

Also charged to the card were about $215 in charges at local department stores.

Police attempted to locate Chambers at her residence for a statement during the investigation but were unsuccessful.